North America Maritime Analytics Market to Witness Growth To 2020-2027 With Top Key Players are ABB Ltd., exactEarth Ltd., Itransition, Planet Labs Inc., Spire Global
The maritime analytics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 283.42 million in 2019 to US$ 519.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2020 to 2027.
Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing as well as interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. Maritime analytics offers various key benefits for stakeholders involved in the shipping and maritime industry, some of these benefits include enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters which is driving the maritime analytics market for North America region. The shipping industry is evolving at a steady pace owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in economies and geopolitical conditions.
North America Maritime Analytics Market – Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- exactEarth Ltd.
- Itransition
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Prisma Electronics SA
- ShipNet
- SINAY SAS
- SparkCognition
- Spire Global
- Windward Ltd.
North America Maritime Analytics Market Segmentation
North America Maritime Analytics Market – By Application
- Optimal Route Mapping
- Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics
- Pricing Insights
- Vessel Safety and Security
- Others
North America Maritime Analytics Market – By End User
- Commercial
- Military
