North America Maritime Analytics Market to Witness Growth To 2020-2027 With Top Key Players are ABB Ltd., exactEarth Ltd., Itransition, Planet Labs Inc., Spire Global

The maritime analytics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 283.42 million in 2019 to US$ 519.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing as well as interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. Maritime analytics offers various key benefits for stakeholders involved in the shipping and maritime industry, some of these benefits include enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters which is driving the maritime analytics market for North America region. The shipping industry is evolving at a steady pace owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in economies and geopolitical conditions.

North America Maritime Analytics Market – Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

exactEarth Ltd.

Itransition

Planet Labs Inc.

Prisma Electronics SA

ShipNet

SINAY SAS

SparkCognition

Spire Global

Windward Ltd.

North America Maritime Analytics Market Segmentation

North America Maritime Analytics Market – By Application

Optimal Route Mapping

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

Pricing Insights

Vessel Safety and Security

Others

North America Maritime Analytics Market – By End User

Commercial

Military

