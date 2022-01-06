NewsWorld
Trending

North America Logistics Robots Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of US$ 5,199.2 Mn By 2027 |Business Market Insights

Photo of businessmarketinsights businessmarketinsights8 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

The logistics robots market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 930.5 in 2018 to US$ 5,199.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The constant growth in the global e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue. However, these factors are likely to drive the logistics robot market.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Logistics Robots Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009257

North America Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd
  • Clearpath Robotics
  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Fetch Robotics Inc
  • KION GROUP AG
  • KNAPP AG
  • Kollmorgen
  • Kuka AG
  • Toshiba Corporation

North America Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation

North America Logistics Robots Market By Function

  • Pick & Place
  • Palletizing and De-palletizing
  • Transportation
  • Packaging

North America Logistics Robots Market By Industry

  • Healthcare
  • E-Commerce
  • Automotive
  • Outsource Logistics
  • Retail
  • Consumer Goods
  • Food and Beverages
  • Others

North America Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type

  • Robotic Arm
  • AGV
  • Collaborative Mobile Robots
  • Others

Order a Copy of this North America Logistics Robots Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009257

The research on the North America Logistics Robots market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Logistics Robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Logistics Robots market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

Tags
Photo of businessmarketinsights businessmarketinsights8 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of businessmarketinsights

businessmarketinsights

Related Articles

Flight Recorders Market Size and Share 2021 by Industry Impact, Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

3 weeks ago

Sterilization Services Market Impact and Recovery Analysis| Life Science Outsourcing, Johnson & Johnson, Beta-Gamma-Service

2 weeks ago

Lethal and Non-Lethal Directed Energy Weapons Report 2021-2027 : Recent Study Including Regional Analysis, Applications, Growth Factors And Key Players – Boeing, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Northrop Grumman etc.

3 weeks ago

Nutraceutical Products Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Segmentation and its Application by 2027| Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Conagra

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button