North America Logistics Robots Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of US$ 5,199.2 Mn By 2027 |Business Market Insights

The logistics robots market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 930.5 in 2018 to US$ 5,199.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.



The constant growth in the global e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue. However, these factors are likely to drive the logistics robot market.

North America Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Clearpath Robotics

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc

KION GROUP AG

KNAPP AG

Kollmorgen

Kuka AG

Toshiba Corporation

North America Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation

North America Logistics Robots Market By Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing and De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

North America Logistics Robots Market By Industry

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Automotive

Outsource Logistics

Retail

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

North America Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type

Robotic Arm

AGV

Collaborative Mobile Robots

Others

The research on the North America Logistics Robots market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Logistics Robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Logistics Robots market.

