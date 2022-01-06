Seed Treatment Market 2022| Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Seed treatment are the process of applying the biological, physical and chemical compounds for improving the efficiency of the crops. The seed treatment are the specific agents which helps in disinfecting the crop from soil borne and seed borne harmful organisms. Few examples of seed treatment chemicals used for treating the seeds are Streptomycin, Kodiak, Subtilex, Difenoconazole, etc. Seed treatment are used as additives in colorant, carriers, binders, antifoam agents, lubricants, and micronutrients. It has several applications in the agricultural industry such as insecticides, fungicides and bio-control.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global seed treatment market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from agricultural sector due to its low cost as compared to crop rotation. Furthermore, Increasing manufacturing of pesticides and insecticides due to its environment protective nature is likely to drive the demand for seed treatment in the coming years. However, high availability of substitute like planting of certified seeds, crop rotation, fertility management, etc is projected to hinder the growth of seed treatment market. Likewise, development of high quality crops and increasing production may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Seed Treatment Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the seed treatment market with detailed market segmentation by application, function, crop type, application technique and geography. The global seed treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading seed treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of application, function, crop type and application techniques. On the basis of application, the seed treatment market is segmented into, chemical and non-chemical or biological. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into, seed protection, seed enhancement and other functions. Based on crop type, the global seed treatment market is segmented into, grains and cereals, oilseeds, vegetables and other crop types. Based on application technique, the global seed treatment market is segmented into, seed coating, seed pelleting, seed dressing and other application techniques.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global seed treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The seed treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the seed treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the seed treatment market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘seed treatment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the seed treatment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from seed treatment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for seed treatment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the seed treatment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the seed treatment market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arysta Lifescience India Limited

BASF Corporation

Bayer AG.

DOW Agrosciences LLC.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

FMC Corporation

Monsanto

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta AG.

