Air Transportation Market with In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast till 2028

Air Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Transportation Type (Domestic, International); Transportation Mode (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft) and Geography

Air transportation is the movement of aircraft and passengers by aircraft, such as helicopters and airplanes. The passenger volumes are increasing across various countries owing to the growing tourism industry. Also, the aviation industry is growing across emerging economies of APAC, MEA, and SAM, which is expected to influence the air transportation market positively. The APAC region is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the growing tourism and increasing volumes of customers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Air France – KLM, American Airlines Group, China Southern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Emirates Group, Fedex, International Airlines Group, Lufthansa Group, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Inc.

A growing number of domestic passengers, increasing popularity of quick delivery of goods are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. The air transportation market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of major players that dominate the market. To maintain a competitive position in the market, airlines are focusing on offering better services to their customers.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global air transportation market is segmented on the basis of transportation type and transportation mode. On the basis of transportation type the market is segmented as domestic and international. On the basis of transportation mode the market is segmented as fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the air transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from air transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for air transportation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air transportation market.

