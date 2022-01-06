Network Analytics Market – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Forecast To 2028

Global Network Analytics Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Network Analytics Market. Network analytics solutions are mainly deployed in segments such as healthcare, BFSI, cloud service providers, and telecom. Productive advancements in the telecom service offerings over the years have widely influenced the user experience. Telecom network analytics provides large-scaled analytical and technology solutions models to examine the entire system scenario through network analytics for communication service providers (CSPs). Global Network Analytics Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

– Accenture Plc.

– Alcatel-Lucent SA

– Brocade Communication Systems Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Hitachi Data Systems

– IBM Corporation

Network Analytics Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Network Analytics Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Network Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Network Analytics Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The rising network complexity due to the arrival of new technologies, such as IoT, 5G, and cloud, upsurge in data volume and changes in traffic patterns, and growth in SDN integration with existing network infrastructures are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the network analytics market. The global Network Analytics market is anticipated to boost the high growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevention needs from several cyber-attack on the network.

Market Segmentation:

The global network analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud deployment, on premise deployment, hybrid deployment. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as telecom and IT, BFSI, healthcare, government, managed service providers, others.

Finally, all aspects of the Network Analytics Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

