North America Strategy Consulting Market Is Set for a Rapid Growth and is Expected to Reach US$ 38.65 Bn by 2027 – Accenture PLC, Bain & Company, KPMG, Mercer LLC, PwC

Strategy consulting market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 22.44 Bn in 2017 to US$ 38.65 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 7.1% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Growing expertise across business sectors and boost in the regional business diversities demand for skilled driven consultations and operations is fueling the North America strategy consulting market. Business diversity is one of the major concerns hovering around the globalization of any organization. For any company to tap larger international markets, understanding the local needs and requirements of the consumer becomes highly crucial.

Companies Mentioned

A.T. Kearney, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Bain & Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Mercer LLC

The Boston Consulting Group

PwC

NORTH AMERICA STRATEGY CONSULTING MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Services

Corporate Strategy

Business Model Transformation

Economic Policy

Mergers & Acquisitions

Organizational Strategy

Functional Strategy

Strategy & Operations

Digital Strategy



By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

US is anticipated to leads the strategy consulting market across the North America region through the forecast period. US is one of the leading market for strategy consulting in North America. US is an economically advanced country and therefore hosts a continuous improvement in various technologies and infrastructure. Various initiatives being taken regarding the use of Strategy Consulting tools in the healthcare sector, recruitment & training sector in the different regions of the country. IT sector in the US is the largest in the world, and the most advanced. This bolster the North America strategy consulting market on the forecast period. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America strategy consulting market in the forecast period:

