Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to reach USD 6,116.1 million by 2027 with CAGR of 17.6%

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market was valued at USD 1,678.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6,116.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region consists of countries enriched with educational levels namely; Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea among others. These countries are leveraging every possible methods and models to improve English proficiency with an objective to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries holds second position after Europe among non-native English-speaking individuals. Countries in Asia-Pacific region has been investing significantly over the years in leveraging English language and also has lucrative opportunities for English learning.

Get Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00003913

Company Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

Asia-Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business- to-Customer

End User

Academic

Non- Academic

Order a Copy of this Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00003913

Strategic Insights

Product development tis the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their product portfolio. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson Plc, Oxford University Press, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are among the key players implementing strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant share in the digital English language learning market, which in turn permits them to maintain their brand name in the market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/