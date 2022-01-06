Astonishing Growth of Formwork System Market in APAC with latest Trends, Demand, Share, Analysis To 2028 by Leading Players Brand Industrial Services Inc., Doka GmbH, EFCO Corp, Encofrados Alsina, FORSA SA.

The Formwork System Market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 2,683.72 million in 2021 to US$ 3,690.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. With the developing economy, innovative building technologies have initiated to transform the urban landscape. The surge in construction work across residential, commercial, and several industries, owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization, is expected to drive the growth of the formwork system market. The government is putting additional emphasis on strengthening the construction and infrastructural development, which is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the scaffolding and formwork industry. In addition to government support, companies are working on infrastructural projects.

The APAC formwork system market is segmented into offering and material used. Based on offering, the APAC formwork system market is segmented into solutions, services. The solutions segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on material used, the APAC formwork system market is segmented into wood, metal, others. The wood formwork segment dominated the market in 2020.

Asia Pacific Formwork System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

Doka GmbH

EFCO Corp

Encofrados Alsina

FORSA SA.

MEVA Schalungs-Systeme GmbH

MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd

PASCHAL-Werk G. Maier GmbH

PERI GmbH

Shandong Xingang Formwork Co., Ltd.

APAC Formwork System Market – By Offering

Solutions

Service

APAC Formwork System Market – By Material Used

Wood

Metal

Others

The presence of developing economies such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan helps in making Asia a developing nation. Stable economies and technological advancements support the growth of diversified industries and markets in Asia. A large population in APAC has led to increased demand for residential as well as commercial construction in the region. The region comprises several developing economies, including India and many Southeast Asian countries, posing strong demand for more infrastructure projects. Further, various country governments are taking several measures to attract private investments in infrastructure development. Growing investments in the commercial as well as residential construction is bolstering the demand for advanced building materials including formwork solutions in APAC countries. Several industry-recognized formwork system market players have presence in APAC. This leads to the easy availability of formwork solutions to the construction industry players. The smooth supply chain of formwork solution significantly supports the growth of the market.

