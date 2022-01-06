Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 – 2027 | CEVA Logistics AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Ryder System, Inc

Automotive logistics market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 87.59 Bn in 2018 to US$ 170.24 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006270

Automotive logistics Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

By Sector

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Tire

Component

Order a Copy of this Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006270

China dominated the automotive logistics market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. Countries of the APAC region continue to march towards economic growth and development, the automotive industry is anticipated to play a vital role in terms of contributing towards GDP. This is further expected to nurture the economies of India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the rest of Asia Pacific in the automotive logistics market in the forecast period:

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/