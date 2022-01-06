Explore why US Fall Protection Equipment Market is Thriving Worldwide 2021-2028: Focusing on Top Leading Players like 3M, Falltech, French Creek Production, Frontline, Guardian Fall Protection

The US fall protection equipment market was valued at US$ 1,009.39 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,609.28 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Fall protection equipment is a type of gear that protects people from falling from a great height and keeps them safe in dangerous situations. Fall guarding (protection that prevents a person from entering a fall danger area) and fall restraint (protection preventing the falling of persons working in a fall hazard area) are the two main forms of fall protection. Fall arrest equipment are required in circumstances when workers must work at elevated positions and are at risk of falling.

Major companies listed in the US Fall Protection Equipment market report include 3M, Falltech, French Creek Production, Frontline, Guardian Fall Protection, Kee Safety, KwikSafety, MSA Safety Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., and Tritech Fall Protection

Based on product type, the fall protection equipment market is segmented into soft goods, hard goods, rescue kits, body belts, full body harness, and others. The hard goods segment is the leading segment as it offers enhanced safety for working. Moreover, the rising innovation in this segment is supposed to boost market growth. However, the increasing demand for full body harness systems from all industrial users is helping the segment to grow with the highest CAGR. The development of hard goods (those made from metal or other non-synthetic materials) fall equipment is focused on adaptability and efficiency. Anchors, carabiners, rope grabs, and retractable blocks are examples of hard goods. Anchors are extremely capable of supporting intended weights and assisting in the prevention of falls. The use of hard goods is important in the mining sector since it increases worker flexibility and convenience.

