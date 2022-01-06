Automotive Supercharger Market by Technology (Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, and Roots), Fuel Type (Gasoline, and Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Motorcycle), Power Source (Engine Driven, and Electric Motor Driven)

Automotive superchargers are air compressors that enhances the pressure or density delivered to internal combustion engine of vehicles. These superchargers further increase the air density for providing more oxygen supply to engine that burns excessive fuel and yields extra power.

Major Players in the market are:

Eaton Corporation Plc

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Vortech Engineering LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Valeo

Paxton Automotive

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

A & A Corvette

IHI Corporation

Duryea Technologies

Global Automotive Supercharger Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, and Roots), Fuel Type (Gasoline, and Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Motorcycle), Power Source (Engine Driven, and Electric Motor Driven)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Supercharger Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Supercharger and related components are disrupted.

Note: If you have any requirements regarding report or you want to customize report as per your requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.