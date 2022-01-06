EnergyNewsTechnologyWorld

Automotive Supercharger Market by Technology (Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, and Roots), Fuel Type (Gasoline, and Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Motorcycle), Power Source (Engine Driven, and Electric Motor Driven)

Automotive Supercharger Market

Automotive superchargers are air compressors that enhances the pressure or density delivered to internal combustion engine of vehicles. These superchargers further increase the air density for providing more oxygen supply to engine that burns excessive fuel and yields extra power.

Major Players in the market are:

  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Federal-Mogul Corporation
  • Vortech Engineering LLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Valeo
  • Paxton Automotive
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • A & A Corvette
  • IHI Corporation
  • Duryea Technologies

Global Automotive Supercharger Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, and Roots), Fuel Type (Gasoline, and Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Motorcycle), Power Source (Engine Driven, and Electric Motor Driven)

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

  • Data and information on consumption in each region
  • The estimated increase in consumption rate
  • Proposed growth in market share for each region
  • Geographic contribution to market income
  • Expected growth rates of the regional markets

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Supercharger Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Supercharger and related components are disrupted.

