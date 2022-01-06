In automobile industry, telematics is a kind of communication technology that involves information flow from the vehicles via wireless networks. Telematics is convergence of location technology, wireless communications and in-vehicle electronics. Automotive telematics aims at transmitting vehicle data over cellular communication channel. Automotive telematics market is expected to grow positively in coming years.

Major Players in the market are:

Airbiquity Inc.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

Masternaut Limited

MiX Telematics

Omnitracs

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon

Global Automotive Telematics Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Connectivity Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated); Application (Infotainment, Remote Diagnosis, Navigation, Safety and Security, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

Market Scope

The “Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive telematics market with detailed market segmentation by connectivity type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Telematics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Telematics and related components are disrupted.

