North America Automotive Sensors Market will reach to US$ 2.66 Bn from 2027 With CAGR of 5.7% by Business Market Insights

The North America automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.66 Bn in 2027.

The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on the electric vehicle segment as the section has attracted several customers. Major players catalyzing the market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others. Electric vehicles consist of several types of sensors which enhances the reliability, safety, and performance of the vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

• Analog Devices Inc.
• Continental AG
• DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
• Denso Corporation
• Infineon Technologies
• Melexis
• NXP Semiconductors NV
• ON Semiconductors
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Automotive Sensors Market By Type

• LED
• Image Sensor
• Position Sensor
• Temperature Sensor
• Pressure Sensor
• MEMS
• Others

North America Automotive Sensors Market By Application

• Chassis
• Safety & Security
• Body Electronics
• Powertrain
• ADAS
• Others

North America Automotive Sensors Market By Vehicle Type

• LCV
• HCV
• Passenger Car

The US is anticipated to lead the North America automotive sensors market across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is home to three of the leading automotive groups in the world – General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, and Ford Motor Company, among others. Also, it is home to some of the leading semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors, and others.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

