North America Automotive Sensors Market will reach to US$ 2.66 Bn from 2027 With CAGR of 5.7% by Business Market Insights

The North America automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.66 Bn in 2027.

The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on the electric vehicle segment as the section has attracted several customers. Major players catalyzing the market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others. Electric vehicles consist of several types of sensors which enhances the reliability, safety, and performance of the vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Continental AG

• DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

• Denso Corporation

• Infineon Technologies

• Melexis

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• ON Semiconductors

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



North America Automotive Sensors Market By Type • LED • Image Sensor • Position Sensor • Temperature Sensor • Pressure Sensor • MEMS • Others North America Automotive Sensors Market By Application • Chassis • Safety & Security • Body Electronics • Powertrain • ADAS • Others North America Automotive Sensors Market By Vehicle Type • LCV • HCV • Passenger Car