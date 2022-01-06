Automotive Transmission System have a strong engine braking and it is easy to control infinite numbers of gearing. Transmission systems are the main units in vehicle that help in fuel efficiency, and AMT system is highly effective in providing the right gear at the right time. This transmission has several components such as hydraulic system, computer control, input shaft, transmission pump etc.

Major Players in the market are:

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International (Getrag)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Schaeffler AG

Borgwarner, Inc.

Jatco (Nissan Motor Corp.)

Allison Transmission Inc.

GKN PLC

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Dual-clutch Transmission (DST), Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) Automated Manual Transmission, Tiptronic Transmission, CVT, Automatic, Manual); Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid); and Vehicle Class (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Off-road)

Market Scope

The “Global Automotive Transmission System Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Transmission System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Transmission System market with detailed market segmentation by type, fuel, vehicle class and geography. The global Automotive Transmission System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Transmission Systems Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Transmission Systems and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries.

