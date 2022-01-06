Middle East & Africa Express Delivery Market Report Helps To Predict Investment In An Emerging Market For The Forecast Period 2028 | Amazon.com, Inc., Aramex, DHL International GmbH

The express delivery market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 7507.94 million by 2027 from US$ 6,626.23 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Express Delivery Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028.

The MEA region includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The region is projected to witness a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization in the coming years. Gulf countries are economically advanced, while the African countries are yet to match their economic conditions. Manufacturers in the Middle East countries focus on leveraging the latest technological developments—especially those in logistics tracking and advance delivery services—and expanding retail & e-commerce, automotive, and transportation & logistics industries. In addition to increasing disposable incomes and surging populations, the rapid adoption of express delivery services in the developing countries in Africa as well as growing infrastructural developments in the MEA countries, is anticipated to contribute toward the express delivery market growth in the region.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Aramex

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

TNT Holdings B.V.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market segments and regions.

Middle East & Africa Express Delivery Market Segmentation:

MEA Express Delivery Market – By Destination

Domestic

International

MEA Express Delivery Market – By Business Type

B2B

B2C

MEA Express Delivery Market – By End-user

Automotive

Retail and E-commerce

Pharmaceuticals

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Electronics

Others

The research on the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021-2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Express Delivery market.

