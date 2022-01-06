North America Synchronous Condenser Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth of US$ 199.92 million by 2027: Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Synchronous Condenser Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Synchronous Condenser Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America synchronous condenser market is expected to grow from US$ 189.95 million in 2019 to US$ 199.92 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

By continuously generating/absorbing adjustable reactive power, enhanced short-circuit strength, and frequency stability by providing synchronous inertia, this system provides improved voltage regulation and stability. The goal is not to transform electricity into mechanical power or vice versa, but to use the reactive power control capabilities of the machines and synchronous inertia. Since the Industrial Revolution, the energy production has been dominated by fossil fuels. This has important consequences for the environment as well as for human health. Thus, the use of renewable energy has increased to minimize carbon dioxide emissions, leading to a high demand for the same energy. This is thus, fueling the growth of the North America market. North America is the largest market of synchronous condensers.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Synchronous Condenser market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Synchronous Condenser Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Brush Group

Eaton Corporation plc

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

General Electric Company

IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation)

Siemens AG (Siemens Energy)

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

WEG ELECTRIC CORP.

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Cooling Type

Air-cooled

Hydrogen-cooled

Water-cooled

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Reactive Power Rating

Up to 100 MVAr

100-200 MVAr

Above 200 MVAr

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Starting Method

Pony Motor

Static Frequency Converter

Others

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Application

Metal and Mining

Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators

Marine

Oil and Gas

Others

The research on the North America Synchronous Condenser market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Synchronous Condenser market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Synchronous Condenser market.

