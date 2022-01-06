Europe Automotive Sunroof Market 2021: Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2027

The Automotive Sunroof market in Europe was valued US$ 1,569.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,661.39 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Automotive Sunroof Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Despite the strong automotive sector, the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the automotive market in this region in the last few months. All the regional OEMs in the region have shut down the production activities. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA (the maker of Peugeot) stopped almost all production in Europe. However, Volkswagen AG has shut factories in Italy and Spain. The pandemic has largely affected the sales of passenger vehicles, which is limiting the growth of the automotive sunroof market in Europe

Leading Europe Automotive Sunroof Market Players:

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Automotive Sunroof Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE SUNROOF MARKET SEGMENTATION

Automotive Sunroof Market – By Mount Type

Slide-in Sunroof

Slide-out Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Pop-Up

Automotive Sunroof Market – By Material

Fabric

Glass

Automotive Sunroof Market – By Application

Premium Cars

SUV

Sedan Cars

