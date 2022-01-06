Know More About Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market to hit US$ 5059.2 Mn by 2027 – SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P

The education and learning analytics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 875.3 Mn in 2019 to US$ 5059.2 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Education and Learning Analytics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Ellucian Company L.P.

Blackboard Inc.

Alteryx Inc

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012822

Learning analytics has emerged from varied branches of science, including psychology, sociology, data mining, information science and machine learning to understand the data collected during teaching, learning and education administration and thereby it helps in analysis of huge volume of data. Usually, learning analytics is restricted to evaluate student performance, however with the growing progress in the market, it has extended to business enterprises as workforce management. Additionally learning analytics use social network analysis to assess student-to-student as well as student-to-teacher relationship and support interaction sessions for recognizing student performance.

EUROPE EDUCATION AND LEARNING ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component Type

Software

Services

By Application Type

Budget and Finance Management

People Acquisition and Retention

Operations Management

Performance Management

Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

Order a Copy of this Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012822

The research on the Europe Education and Learning Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Education and Learning Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/