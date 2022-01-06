Humanoid Robot Market is Steadily Driven by Innovations

NewsTechnologyWorld

Humanoid robot is a professional service robot with its body shape built to resemble human body and mimic human motion and interaction. This device consists of a torso with a head, two arms, two legs along with face, eyes, mouth and can do jobs in everyday life more efficiently and cheaply in well-designed way. Humanoid robots with artificial intelligence algorithms find large-scale application in the healthcare sector as medical assistants, training aids as it can execute tedious, and complex task from various body position.

Drivers:

  • Introduction of Advanced Features in Humanoid Robots.
  • Increasing Use of Humanoids as Educational Robots.
  • Growing Demand for Retail Industry for Personal Assistance

 

