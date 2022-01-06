Aircraft Landing Gear Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Safran S.A., Liebherr Group, HéROUX-DEVTEK INC., CIRCOR International, INC., Collins Aerospace

The Aircraft Landing Gear Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The aircraft landing gear market was valued at US$ 12.31 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17.37 billion by 2027. The Aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The global aircraft manufacturing and aftermarket industry is experiencing a substantial growth due to increasing demand of commercial and cargo aircraft worldwide. The rising disposable incomes in developing countries and increasing trend of e-commerce are some of the factors that are driving the demand of these aircraft. The inclining curve of air travel is constantly climbing across geographies, which is leading to the increased production of aircraft from manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing. On a global scenario, commercial airplanes are anticipated to maintain a continuous growth over the coming years, regardless of various challenges faced by the commercial airlines such as uncertain fuel prices and other regulatory changes in various countries.

Safran S.A., Liebherr Group, HéROUX-DEVTEK INC., CIRCOR International, INC., Collins Aerospace, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., AAR CORP., Triumph Group Inc., Magellan Aerospace Corporation

In addition to this, the increasing investments in defense equipment across countries due to uncertain geo-political tensions are expected to drive the demand of military aircraft during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. All these factors and trends are anticipated to fuel the demand for aircraft landing gear in various geographies and offer future growth opportunities for market players operating in the global aircraft landing gear market. Landing gear is one of the crucial subsystems of an aircraft that supports the entire weight of an aircraft during landing, take-off, and other ground operations. The type and design of a landing gear system depends on the aircraft type and its potential use. A typical landing gear system consists of various components such as brakes, controls, shock absorbers, retraction systems, and warning devices, among many others. This market study covers various types of aircraft landing gears such as tricycle, tandem, and tail wheel.

Positive growth outlook of the global aviation industry is expected to boost the aircraft landing gear demand:

Aviation industry is quite dynamic in nature as it adapts quickly with the ever-changing market forces and customer expectations. The macroeconomic trends across geographies shape the overall growth outlook of aviation industry. The three major macro factors that are affecting the growth of global aviation industry include rising demand of air travel, regulatory and infrastructure developments, and technological advancements in aircraft. According to Airbus’s Aviation Industry outlook- 2018 to 2037, the long term growth potential of global aviation industry is quite lucrative owing to the fact that the global air traffic has grown 2.3 times since the year 2000 and it is expected to get doubled in the coming fifteen years. Airbus’s forecast estimates that the air traffic will grow at a rate of 4.4% per annum in the next 20 years.

Aircraft Type -Based Market Insights:

The global aircraft landing gear market is bifurcated on basis of aircraft type as helicopters and airplanes. Since the past decade, the global aviation sector is witnessing tremendous growth both in terms of volume and revenues. This has resulted in significantly increase in number of aircraft. In the current aviation scenario, the number of fixed wing aircraft or airplanes are much higher than rotary wing aircraft or helicopters. The procurement trend of fixed wing aircraft is anticipated to be exponential in the coming years, which is posing a potential opportunity for the landing gear developers operating worldwide.

