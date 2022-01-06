Courier Management Software Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2027

The courier management software market was valued at US$ 392.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period to reach US$ 908.4 million by 2027.

Increasing investments in courier management and the growing adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) are major trends in the courier management software market. The software systems benefit through simplified business operations, engaging customer communication, real-time visibility, improved routing options, etc. Major software vendors are providing software suites capable of accounting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), order management, warehouse management, and logistics management. Integrated courier management software fully automates front office, back-end business, and in-field courier processes that include online customer order entry, accounts receivable, real-time delivery tracking, and account information. Further, to rise in a competitive market, courier management software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies that are technologically advanced. Different vendors focus on providing value-based pricing models based on the customers’ requirements and value perception. The courier management software implementation requires self-assessment, planning, adequate funding, sharp vision, and cooperation at all managerial levels. Thus, the increasing demand for such cost-effective automated systems for courier management fuels the market growth.

With the enormous number of people working from home and spending more time online, day and night, COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to digital. This demand for digital resources is stressing the systems of many software and platform organizations and inhibiting their ability to deliver services with quality and reliability. To put this into perspective, since the start of the outbreak, there’s been a greater than 60 percent increase in remote working in the US alone, delivery services have seen 85 percent growth, and demand for online shopping has surged positively for courier management software. However, the courier management software market players are facing challenges in meeting the rising demand owing to halt in business operations in last few months, decline in production of various components, as well as restrictions on supply chain. Whereas, with ease in lockdown situations, high dependence on ecommerce and the availability of nearly all goods and merchandise of everyday use on online shopping portals have opened immense growth opportunities for the courier management software market. The impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global courier management software market growth in various countries/regions is described in below sections

The players operating in the enterprise content management market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In Oct 2020, The company’s new validation feature NetCourier v8.18 would save the warehouse and operations team time. It will sanitize all phone numbers before they are sent to DPD/DPD Local and Royal Mail to ensure that they are valid, reducing the need for manual intervention. The other features include a streamlined invoicing module, ups paperless documentation, batch repricing, improved tracking, and updated character limit.

In Feb 2018, CourierManager introduced a software solution dedicated to courier and logistics companies. The company is continually developing the platform by adding new functionalities useful in delivery management to adapt our software to its clients’ needs.

