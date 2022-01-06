Construction Accounting Software Market Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Manufacturers

The construction accounting software market expected to grow from US$ 731.7 million in 2020 to US$ 1359.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Enhancing the data security to prevent data loss is attributing to the growth of the market. The construction accounting software market players use dedicated servers to store customer’s data. The software developer is significantly emphasizing cybersecurity measures to safeguard customer’s data from cyber attackers. Several companies across industries face a significant threat from cyber attackers, and in the recent past, numerous cyber-attacks have been recorded. The loss of customer’s data affects the reputation of accounting software providers, ultimately resulting in financial loss. Intending to eliminate the risk of customer’s data loss and financial crisis, the construction accounting software developing companies invest significant amounts in enhancing their security systems. Thus, strengthening the security level with advanced encryptions patches would benefit the companies, ultimately resulting in a higher customer base and financials. This is expected to drive the growth of the construction accounting software market during the forecast period.

Construction Accounting Software Market – Company Profiles

Acclivity Group LLC

Chetu Inc

CMiC

Foundation software inc

FreshBooks

Intuit Inc.

Jonas construction software

Sage Group plc

Viewpoint, inc

Xero Limited

The construction accounting software market players use data centers not only to store customer’s data but also to store the company’s crucial information and plan samples. To prevent the loss of such information and data, the market players are focusing on developing and integrating robust anti-cyber threat solutions. Using a robust anti-piracy or anti-cyber threat solution is expected to attract an increased number of clienteles, and this factor is anticipated to boost the growth path for construction accounting software market players over the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Construction Accounting Software Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021 also. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in the construction sector. The sharp decline in the international trade is negatively impacting the growth of the global economy. The production shutdowns, restrictions on supply chain, procurement management, labor scarcity, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have adversely affected the construction sector. The production slowdown in the construction industry is directly affecting the adoption of various ad-hoc technologies and solutions such as construction accounting software, as the construction companies have reduced their spending on adopting several technology solutions to deal with the current scenario.

The construction accounting software market has been segmented as follows:

Construction Accounting Software Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Training and Consulting Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Construction Accounting Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Construction Accounting Software Market – By Application

Small and Mid-Size Construction Companies

Large Construction Companies

Construction Accounting Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

