Excitation Systems Market Growth between 2021 to 2028: Top Key Players KONCAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc., Siemens AG, Tenel, s.r.o., VEO Group, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA and Others

The “Global Excitation Systems Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of excitation systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, controller type, application, and geography. The global excitation systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading excitation systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key excitation systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd., Amtech Power Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, Basler Electric Company, General Electric Company, KONCAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc., Siemens AG, Tenel, s.r.o., VEO Group, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

The excitation systems market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for synchronous machines and increasing the popularity of solar and wind power. Also, these systems ensure reliable long-term operations, thus augmenting the market growth. However, complexity in the design of excitation systems leads to difficulty in maintenance. This factor may impede the growth of the excitation systems market during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for synchronous machines in the HVDC network offers significant growth prospects to the key players of the excitation systems market in the coming years.

Excitations systems are used to feed DC voltage to the rotor windings in order to generate the magnetic field as per the operating conditions. These systems are undergoing continuous improvements in line with larger and complex power systems. The robust demand for generators in hydropower generation is a prime contributor toward the growth of the excitation systems across the globe. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of substantial investments in energy generation projects.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global excitation systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The excitation systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

