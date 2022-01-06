Global Medium Voltage Cables Market To Be Driven By Increasing Urbanisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Medium Voltage Cables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medium voltage cables market, assessing the market based on its segments like installation, components, voltage, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-voltage-cables-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 49 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.7%

Forecast Market Share (2026): USD 70 billion

Rapid urbanisation in developing regions has been the major driver for the market for medium voltage cables. Due to low costs, these areas have had more demand for overhead lines while underground lines have been more utilised in developed areas such as Europe. It is expected that the demand for overhead lines would increase in developing regions as well due to saturation of space and rising incomes. The rise of renewable energy sources is expected to drive the market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, regular advancements in technology are expected to drive the market growth further in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Medium voltage cables, or MV cables, is the segment of cabling as defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) as having a voltage rating of above 1kV up to 100kV. Various industries such as power, oil and gas, mining, chemicals, renewables, and infrastructure sector utilise medium voltage cables.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-voltage-cables-market

In terms of installation, the market is segmented into:

Underground

Submarine

Overhead

On the basis of components, the market is divided into:

Termination Cables

Joints

XLPE Cables

Others

The market is segregated on the basis of voltage into:

1 kV – 15 kV

16 kV – 35 kV

36 kV – 70 kV

By application, the market is divided into:

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing urbanisation and industrialisation across the globe has been the main driver of the market for medium voltage cables, especially in the case of developing countries in Asia Pacific, which lead the market and are expected to do so in the forecast period. Innovations in design and newer technologies have positively impacted the market. The worldwide shift towards renewable energy sources is expected to drive this market in the forecast period. While the demand for submarine lines has been quite high in Europe due to its extensive offshore wind capacity, developing countries are expected to follow this route in the coming years, thereby driving the market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nexans SA, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Ducab Group, TPC Wire and Cable Corporation, and Hellenic Cables S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Biologics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biologics-market

Global Cruise Missile Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cruise-missile-market

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-grade-alcohol-market

Global Thermoform Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thermoform-packaging-market

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiopharmaceuticals-market

Global Disposable Face Mask Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disposable-face-mask-market

Global Architectural Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/architectural-services-market

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrenic-block-copolymer-market

Global Virtual Meeting Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-meeting-software-market

Global Thermoformed Plastics for Printing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thermoformed-plastics-for-printing-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To Read our Latest Related blog: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/05/medium-voltage-cables-market.html

Also Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.