Global Copper Gluconate Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Copper Gluconate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global copper gluconate market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7% (Global Dietary Supplements Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 240 Billion (Global Dietary Supplements Market)

Copper gluconate is often ingested in small doses as a dietary copper supplement. In certain developed countries, diet and health-conscious individuals are increasing the frequency of blood tests and vitamins screening to ensure that they are receiving enough nutrition. Maintaining optimum levels of necessary vitamins and minerals are instrumental in developing one’s immunity, a matter that has become increasingly important due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With these health benefits, the market is expected to witness a steady growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Copper gluconate is an odourless compound with a light blue or blue green colour. It is usually obtained in a crystalline or powdery form. It is an ionic compound that is readily soluble in water and is the copper salt of D-gluconic acid. It is usually produced commercially, by the reaction of gluconic acid with copper salts, such as cupric oxide or cupric carbonate. Factors restraining the growth of the copper gluconate market includes stringent certification like Kosher and Halal, high manufacturing and labour cost, and technical and regulatory concerns.

Based on the grade, the industry is divided into:

Pharma Grade

Food Grade

Others

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

The regional markets for copper gluconate include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America is currently one of the leading regions for the copper gluconate industry, and this is expected to persist during the forecast period of 2021-2026. However, the steadily rising demand in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the overall market during this period.

Cardiac disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and in several other regions. Copper plays a crucial role in maintaining heart rates, ensuring healthy levels of copper in the bodies of heart patients is essential. Thus, the increasing occurrence of cardiac disease is increasing the production capacity of copper gluconate supplements. As certain segments of the global population increase their consumption of junk food, the number of vitamin deficiencies is growing steadily. Additionally, eating disorder rates are rising among youth, and these factors are expected to provide healthy growth to the dietary supplements industry, indirectly aiding the demand for copper gluconate.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Jost Chemical Co., Liaoyang Fuqiang Food Chemical Co., Ltd. Fuso Chemical, Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., and Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

