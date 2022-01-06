Global Motion Sensor Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Automation In Material Handling Across Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Motion Sensor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global motion sensor market, assessing the market based on its motion technology, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.12 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9 Billion

Expanding need for material handling automation across sectors, expanding medical automation for repeatability and accuracy, developing e-commerce industry, and increased productivity supported by better supply chain procedures is driving the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A motion sensor, often known as a motion detector, is a real-time electrical device that detects physical or kinetic motions. Passive infrared, ultrasonic wave, microwave, and tomography are some of the most often utilised motion detection technologies. Home control systems, lighting control systems, physical security systems, and fare collecting systems all use these sensors.

The global motion sensor market can be broadly categorised on the basis of segments like:

Motion Technology:

Infrared

Ultrasonic

Microwave

Dual Technology

Tomographic

Others

Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The market for dual technology motion technology motion sensors is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. Infrared sensors (both active and passive infrared (PIR) motion sensors) are electrical devices that detect motion by measuring changes in the temperature of adjacent objects. When a human, an infrared key element, passes in front of an element with a different temperature, such as a wall, an exact motion is traced. This motion can be recognized by observing a sudden shift in the environment.

Europe’s motion sensor industry is expected to develop at the fastest rate. The rising demand for consumer electronic gadgets and high-end autos is to blame for this expansion. The Middle Eastern nations have a high demand for market since they are necessary for continuous measurement and monitoring in numerous sectors. These sensors aid Middle Eastern governments in ensuring the safety of rigs, refineries, and other facilities.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International (NYSE: HON), NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, TDK InvenSense, Bosch Sensortec, Memsic, Kionixand among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

