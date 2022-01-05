Automotive Radar Market 2021 Industry Demand Analysis with Major Players – Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv plc, HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA, Robert Bosch GmbH, VALEO SA,ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The Automotive Radar Market was valued at US$ 5,019.01 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,640.77 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020–2027. The automotive radar market is driven by various factors such as increasing government regulations concerning vehicle safety, rising adoption of premium vehicles, as well as a growing number of radars used in a vehicle.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of this research study at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000609

It is anticipated that in the coming years, autonomous driving will be the growing trend. To attain this, several vision technologies have increased intending to deliver functionality as well as safety to the vehicle’s drivers and passengers. Radar systems are considered the most established and trusted technologies among the automotive industry’s various vision technologies. At present, several vehicle manufacturers provide ‘level 3’ automation, wherein drivers are on standby for a certain time. These vehicles are integrated with nearly five radar systems, including SSR and LLR, for applications such as emergency braking or adaptive cruise control.

Key Players in the market are:

Continental AG Denso Corporation Aptiv plc HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA Robert Bosch GmbH VALEO SA ZF Friedrichshafen AG Veoneer Inc. Nidec Elesys Corporation TungThih Electronic Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:-

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Market– by Range

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Mid Range Radar (MRR)

Short Range Radar (SRR)

Market– by Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

Market– by Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

Market– by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Radar Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Radar and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Market @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPTE100000609

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000609

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Lane Keep Automotive Radar Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]