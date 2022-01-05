Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size, Trend, and SWOT Analysis 2021 | Sumitomo Electric  ,Lear Corporation  ,Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv) ,Yazaki Corporation  ,Furukawa Electric Co.  ,Fujikura Automotive  ,Samvardhana Motherson Group

The Automotive Wiring Harness Market accounted to US$ 47.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 68.18 Bn by 2027. Increases are expected in all the major production regions, while the North America and Asia Pacific are likely to perform more dynamically than the European region.

The latest research report on the “Automotive Wiring Harness Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Wiring Harness market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Automotive Wiring Harness market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Automotive Wiring Harness Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Automotive Wiring Harness market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of theAutomotive Wiring Harness Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed.Automotive Wiring Harness Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Key Players in the market are:

Sumitomo Electric Lear Corporation Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv) Yazaki Corporation Furukawa Electric Co. Fujikura Automotive Samvardhana Motherson Group Leoni AG Minda Spark Nexans

Impact Of Covid-19 On Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Type

Main Harness

Auxiliary Harness

ICE Harness

Others (AC/DC charging, high voltage auxiliaries, traction, 3-phase)

The report focuses on global major leading Automotive Wiring Harness Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

