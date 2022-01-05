Secure Logistics Market to Surge a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021–2028

According to The Insight Partners study on “Secure Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Static and Mobile) and Application (Cash Management, Jewellery and Precious Metals, Manufacturing, and Others)” the market is projected to reach US$ 75.64 million by 2028 from US$ 47.25 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021–2028.

Report Coverage – Details

Market Size Value in – US$ 47.25 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by – US$ 75.64 billion by 2028

Growth rate – CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period – 2021-2028

Base Year – 2020

No. of Pages – 164

No. Tables – 83

No. of Charts & Figures – 86

Historical data available – Yes

Segments covered – Type, and Application

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope – US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage – Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Secure Logistics Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009895/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Allied Universal, BRINK’S INCORPORATED, G4S Limited, GardaWorld, SECURE LOGISTICS LLC, Prosegur, SERCO GROUP PLC, Securitas AB, SIS LIMITED, LOOMIS AB

The rising global money circulation is driving the secure logistics market. The demand for secure cash transportation and management services has increased as corporate and institutional security concerns have grown. Key secure logistics industry participants have been increasingly employing innovative technology in the logistics business to protect the safety and security of cash-in-transit vehicles. Cash pick-up and delivery, intercity bulk cash transfer, and ATM cash management are all in high demand. Furthermore, market growth is bolstered by an increase in digital payments and the growing popularity of electronic and mobile payment methods around the world. Recent advancements in international logistics are projected to enhance demand for safe logistics in financial institutions by increasing the number of transactions at point of sale (POS) and withdrawal activity at ATMs, particularly in emerging market rural markets. According to 72 percent of account holders, increased urbanization and access to technology would increase the amount of POS transactions and ATM withdrawals in 2019. The requirement for secure travel in financial institutions is essential on a global scale. The growing use of mobile payments and online banking, on the other hand, is anticipated to hinder industry growth.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Secure Logistics Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00009895/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Secure Logistics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human’s movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. However, in 2021, with the uplifting of lockdown and vaccination processes, the manufacturing and construction companies have started working again. The logistics and supply-chain industry players are focusing on digital technologies to curb the negative effect of the pandemic on the logistics operations based on traditional logistics concepts. This is boosting the logistics supply chain. Further, the e-commerce business is also growing now and the banking and financial institutions are also working, which slowly increasing the growth of global secure logistics industry.

Order Copy of this Secure Logistics Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009895/

The secure logistics market has been segmented as follows:

Secure Logistics Market – by Type

Static

Mobile

Secure Logistics Market – by Application

Cash Management

Jewellery and Precious Metals

Manufacturing

Others

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876