Automotive Ultracapacitor Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2028

Automotive Ultracapacitor Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Double Layer Capacitor, Pseudo Capacitor, Hybrid Capacitor); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles); Application (Start-stop Operation, Start-stop Operation Regenerative Braking System, Others) and Geography

The automotive industry is shifting strongly towards the adoption of advanced, modern, and safer technology. The automotive ultracapacitor is used to precisely store electrical energy and discharge it quickly and effectively whenever required. This system harvest power from regenerative braking systems in automotive vehicles and releases it for various vehicle applications such as engine starting in cold weather. These are also called supercapacitors or electrochemical capacitors used to quick bursts of energy for the requirement of peak power. The advantage to discharge and recharge quickly is propelling the market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: CAP-XX, Evans Capacitor Company, LS Materials, Maxwell Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Rutronik GmbH, Skeleton Technologies, SYSTEMATIC POWER MANUFACTURING, LLC, Tecate Group, Yunasko

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON AUTOMOTIVE ULTRACAPACITOR MARKET

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has severely impacted the automotive industries as the majority of the vehicle manufacturing plants were operating with a limited workforce and experienced lower sales in the year 2020. The lower vehicle sales activities have lowered the demand for automotive components. However, rising integration in electric vehicles supported the market growth in 2020, as electric vehicles sales were positive across the globe. Also, in 2021, vehicle manufacturing activities started to regain their operation at full capacity, which creates a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

