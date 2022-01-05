DSRC Technology Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028

DSRC Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Frequency Band (5.8 GHz, 5.11 GHz); Type (Active DSRC, Passive DSRC); Transceiver (On Board Unit, Roadside Unit); Application (Real-time freight logistics, Integrated transportation financial transactions, Transit vehicle refueling management, Pedestrian safety at intersections, Others) and Geography

DSRC is a kind of wireless communication technology that allows vehicles to communicate with each other without involvement of cellular infrastructure. DSRC stands for dedicated short-range communications. Growing adoption of connected cars and necessity for road safety act as key factors which accelerate the growth of the DSRC technology market. Demand for DSRC technology is anticipated to rise considerably in coming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARMAN International, Kapsch Group, Lear Corporation, NORBIT ASA, Q-Free ASA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DSRC TECHNOLOGY MARKET

The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. The pandemic of COVID-19 restricted the movement of people from one place to another. Also, due to less demand, production of vehicles was affected drastically all over the world. All these has impacted the DSRC technology market negatively.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the DSRC technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from DSRC technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for DSRC technology in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the DSRC technology market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

