Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 79.04 Bn By 2027 With A CAGR Of 5.7% | Business Market Insights
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 46.44 Bn in 2018 to US$ 79.04 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.
Increasing adoption of smart electronic devices boosting the manufacturing prospects and significant incorporation of electronics in automotive applications are the key factors fueling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the incorporation of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected devices across various end-use verticals is anticipated to boost semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. However, the dynamic nature of technologies requires respective changes in manufacturing equipment, is expected to hinder the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the coming years. The demands for consumer electronics is growing at an exponential pace, and the pressure from the consumer side has been compelling suppliers to provide differentiated products and be the first movers in the market.
The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is dominated by Taiwan in the year 2018 with maximum market share, and the country is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Taiwan is a hub of semiconductor manufacturers and therefore is in a well-placed position to fulfill the growing needs of new technologies such as automotive electronics, 5G, IoT, and big data.
