North America Vertical Farming Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Eden Green Technology, Elevate Farms Inc., iFarm, OSRAM GmbH, Plenty Unlimited Inc

The North America vertical farming market is expected to reach US$ 6,523.6 million by 2028 from an estimated value of US$ 1,469.4 million in 2021; it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 25.70% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Vertical Farming Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Vertical Farming market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Vertical farming is one of the modern farming practices, wherein the plants are cultivated in a closed environment without the use of soil. Crops are grown in an artificial condition, where atmospheric parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and lights, are controlled. Nutrients required for the growth of plants are integrated in water and are circulated or sprayed on the roots of the plants. The vertical farming consists of three techniques that are hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics. Moreover, with the advancement in technologies, vertical farming operators are now deploying AI and IoT systems in farms for improving the overall efficiency of various operations.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Vertical Farming Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00025863

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Eden Green Technology

Elevate Farms Inc.

iFarm

OSRAM GmbH

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Agrilution

AeroFarms

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Vertical Farming market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Vertical Farming market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Vertical Farming market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Vertical Farming market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Vertical Farming Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00025863

The research on the North America Vertical Farming market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Vertical Farming market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Vertical Farming market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/