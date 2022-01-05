Asia Pacific Horticulture Lighting Market is expected to grow from US$ 663.7 million in 2019 to US$ 3147.5 million by 2027

The Europe smart home appliances market valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 12.94 Bn by 2027.
Smart home appliances present a great opportunity to reduce energy usage in residential buildings/households. Smart homes equipped with smart appliances are an integral part of smart grid development in any country. The demand for Europe smart home appliances market is expected to be driven by rising need for energy saving, increasing security concerns, and initiatives taken by government. Security concern is another factor fueling the growth of Europe smart home appliances market. However, standardization and Interoperability issues may hinder the Europe smart home appliances growth to certain extent.
Company Profiles
- AB Electrolux
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- BSH Hausgerate GmbH
- Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)
- Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Product
• Appliances
• Energy & Lighting
• Security Measures
• Health & Fitness
Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Technology
Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By End-user
