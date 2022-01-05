Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market is expected to grow from US$ 875.3 Mn in 2019 to US$ 5059.2 Mn by 2027| SAS Institute Inc.,SAP SE,Microsoft Corporation

The education and learning analytics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 875.3 Mn in 2019 to US$ 5059.2 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Company Profiles

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Ellucian Company L.P.

Blackboard Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

EUROPE EDUCATION AND LEARNING ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component Type

Software

Services

By Application Type

Budget and Finance Management

People Acquisition and Retention

Operations Management

Performance Management

Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

By End User

Academics

Corporate

