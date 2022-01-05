Middle East And Africa Food Safety Testing Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2022 With Top Key Players SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Tüv Süd, Tüv Nord Group.

The Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing Market is projected to reach US$ 2,434.4 million by 2028 from an estimated value of US$ 1,451.3 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of a food product and its contents to find information about various characteristics such as physiochemical properties, composition, and structure. The information is used to determine the safety of the product for consumption. The rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses demands food safety testing for all food and beverage products to prevent health hazards, which boosts the growth of the food safety testing market.

Middle East And Africa Food Safety Testing Market study by "the business market insights" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Middle East And Africa Food Safety Testing Market Players: SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP., Bureau Veritas, NEOGEN Corporation, ALS Limited, AsureQuality

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the middle east and africa food safety testing market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive pest analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

