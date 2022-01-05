Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Analysis, Trends, New Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2027 | Koninklijke Philips N.V,Siemens Healthineers AG

NewsTechnologyWorld
The Europe Radiology Information Systems market is projected to expected to grow from US$ 315.32 million in 2019 to US$ 574.44 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

A radiology information system is a computer system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in a radiology department. The radiology information system is software, which manages the data for the hospital’s radiology department and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in different forms, such as billing, scheduling, and medical imaging. It is significant to store and keep track of the data for future references. Radiology information system implementation facilitates increased work efficiency, better patient coordination, reduced medical errors, improved diagnosis, and streamlined administrative functions.

Company Profiles

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Bayer AG
  • Cerner Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • McKESSON CORPORATION
  • IBM Corporation
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Fujifilm Corporation

EUROPE RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKETSEGMENTATION

By Product

·      Standalone RIS

·      Integrated RIS

By Deployment

·      Web-Based RIS

·      Cloud-Based RIS

·      On-Premises RIS

By Component

·      Services

·      Hardware

·      Software

By End User

·      Office-Based Physicians

·      Hospitals

·      Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Reasons to buy the report

  • To understand the Europe Radiology Information Systems marketlandscape and identifymarket segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
  • To stay ahead incomprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape of theEurope radiology information systems market
  • To efficiently plan M&A and partnership dealsin the Europe radiology information systems marketby identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
  • To help takeknowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segmentsinthe Europe radiology information systems market
  • To obtain market revenue forecast from 2019 to 2027 in various segmentsofthe Europe radiology information systems market

