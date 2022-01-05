Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Analysis, Trends, New Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2027 | Koninklijke Philips N.V,Siemens Healthineers AG

The Europe Radiology Information Systems market is projected to expected to grow from US$ 315.32 million in 2019 to US$ 574.44 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

A radiology information system is a computer system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in a radiology department. The radiology information system is software, which manages the data for the hospital’s radiology department and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in different forms, such as billing, scheduling, and medical imaging. It is significant to store and keep track of the data for future references. Radiology information system implementation facilitates increased work efficiency, better patient coordination, reduced medical errors, improved diagnosis, and streamlined administrative functions.

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

McKESSON CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

EUROPE RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKETSEGMENTATION

By Product

· Standalone RIS

· Integrated RIS

By Deployment

· Web-Based RIS

· Cloud-Based RIS

· On-Premises RIS

By Component

· Services

· Hardware

· Software

By End User

· Office-Based Physicians

· Hospitals

· Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

