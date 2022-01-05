Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Exact estimations of the upcoming trends and Growing Demand 2021-2027

The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market accounted for US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 1345.7 Mn in 2025.

Rapid expansion of the cloud-based services has resulted in a dynamic and a very competitive software industry environment globally. Cloud based applicant tracking software implementations characteristically do not require high capital investments, thereby keeping a company’s IT infrastructure model very cheap and consistent. Thus, this model could bring significant profits for any organization and at an early stage itself. This problem is also easily solved using the model. The cost savings with the help of shared infrastructure model is done with respect to the software licenses, electricity, maintenance fees, eliminating the cost of servers and other storage devices, consultant fees, data center space, and IT personnel.

Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market –Companies Profiles

ApplicantStack Oracle Corporation iCIMS, Inc. Workable Software Ltd. Hyrell Bullhorn, Inc. ClearCompany Greenhouse Software, Inc. Jobvite Inc. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. SAP SE 4Talent

Insperity, Inc. With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Asia-Pacific Three-Wheeler Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Production Analysis:

SWOT analysis of major key players of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) industry based on a Strengths, Weaknesses, company’s internal & external environments, Opportunities and Threats. It also includes Production, Revenue and average product price and market shares of key players. Those data are further drilled down with Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market 2021-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2028. Detailed data on factors that will help Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market development during the following five years. Assessment of the Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market size and its commitment to the parent market. Forecasts on forthcoming patterns and changes in purchaser conduct. The development of the Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market. Analysis of the market’s serious scene and definite data on vendors. Comprehensive details of components that will challenge the development of Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market vendors.

