North America Trade Surveillance Systems Market Exact estimations of the upcoming trends and Growing Demand 2021-2028 by CRISIL Limited, FIS Global

Trade Surveillance Systems market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 416.73 million in 2021 to US$ 1,140.35 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2028

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the trade surveillance systems market in North America. North America is one of the frontrunners in terms of developing and accepting new and advanced technologies across all markets, such as the financial market. The significant adoption of technologies in the last five years has fueled the demand for trade surveillance systems in the region. Owing to the rise in trading activities across North American countries, such as the US, special governing bodies were formed to monitor the activities across the security market. A few legal acts that govern the market in the US are Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Investment Company Act of 1940. The Securities Exchange Act gives the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considerable regulatory jurisdiction over the securities business.

North America Trade Surveillance Systems Market – Companies Mentioned

CRISIL Limited

FIS Global

Nasdaq Inc

Software AG

ACA Group

B-Next

OneMarketData LLC

Scila AB

North America Trade surveillance systems market Segmentation

North America Trade Surveillance Systems Market – By Component

Solution

Risk and Compliance

Reporting and Monitoring

Surveillance and Analytics

Case Management

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

North America Trade Surveillance Systems Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Trade Surveillance Systems Market – By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

