Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market to Upsurge with Profit in Revenue of US$ 44,069.1 Mn and CAGR value 10.2% during 2019-2027| NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor

Automotive Semiconductor market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 16,967.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 44,069.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.
Rise in automotive manufacturing and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is fueling the APAC automotive semiconductor market. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment, followed by the commercial vehicle segment.
Companies Mentioned
- NVidia Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
APAC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Components
- Optical Devices
- Sensors & Actuators
- LED
- Image Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Others
- Memory
- DRAM
- Flash
- Microcontrollers
- Analog ICs
- Logic and Discrete Power Devices
By Application
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Body Electronics
- Infotainment
- Powertrain
- Safety Systems
By Application
- Passenger Cars
- Lightweight Commercial Vehicle
- Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle
China is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China is the important automobile markets in India. Further, the country occupies the lion’s share in the automotive semiconductor market. This is attributable to increasing adoption of the safety features in vehicles and growth in infotainment applications including navigation among others. Further, ADAS systems have become popular in the country, and features including parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning, and blind-spot detection are supplementing the growth of the market prominently. This bolster the APAC automotive semiconductor market on the forecast period.
