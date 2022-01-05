North America Towing Software Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Leading Players- Beacon Software LLC, Clearplan, Inc., DATOW Software, Market Growth, Service, Forecast To 2027

According to a new market research report “North America Towing Software Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The towing software market in North America was valued US$ 56.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 76.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

“Towing software supports automotive towing and recovery businesses handle their operation and assist clients in requirement. This may comprise a combination of features associated to truck dispatch, GPS tracking, customer databases and payment processing, and accounting. This software may also locate and communicate with auto repair shops and garages to prepare towed vehicles for drop-off. Tow truck operators and office managers make use of these solutions for receiving emergency calls, manage back office tasks, and pick up customers sometimes combining with accounting or fleet management software. New towing software providers are entering the market, building competition for the well-established software firms who have a long-standing national presence.”

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include: Beacon Software LLC, Clearplan, Inc., DATOW Software, Extric LLC (Towbook), Omadi, Inc., SwoopMe, Inc., TowSoft inc., Tracker Management Systems LLC, TXI Systems, Inc., and Workiz Inc

NORTH AMERICA TOWING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Towing Software Market – By Deployment Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

Towing Software Market – By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for North America Towing Software solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on North America Towing Software solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for North America Towing Software Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of North America Towing Software market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for North America Towing Software Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

