South Africa IoT Market Scenario & Prominent Key Players Analysis 2020 to 2027 | GMBH,  CISCO Systems, Inc,  Google Inc

The South Africa IoT market was valued at US$ 2,167.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 29,615.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% from 2020 to 2027.

“Internet of Things (IoT) technology helps connect various smart devices to ease the operation and sharing of data. The rising adoption of IoT technology across end-use industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare drives the growth of the South Africa IoT market. With the traditional manufacturing sector among a digital transformation, the IoT fuels intelligent connectivity’s next industrial revolution. This is changing the way industries approach increasingly complex systems and machines to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.”

The market is witnessing increasing demand for end-to-end holistic solutions, offering a combination of the systems that can effectively authenticate, track & trace and serve end-to-end. Increasing usage of mobile apps for tracking products by scanning the codes is also creating immense growth opportunities in the overall market. Further, companies are also providing end-to-end online solutions in order to monitor intellectual property violations including patent & design violation and trademark or brand infringements.

Some of the companies competing in the South Africa IoT Market are Bosch Software Innovations GMBH, CISCO Systems, Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Axiz, Communica, Syntech, VMware

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the South Africa IoT Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

