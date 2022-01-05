Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market Outlook: Is Growth Potential Underestimated? | Top Players –Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverages market was valued at US$ 4,927.2 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to reach US$ 7,452.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 – 2027.

The Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market Research Report provides insightful data on market status, future forecast, growth opportunity and key players based on a thorough research process.

RTD alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity over the past few years and are mostly consumed as cocktails and long drinks. The growing preference for RTD cocktails by millennial in developed countries and the easy availability of these products in the market is driving the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the alcohol content in RTD alcoholic beverages is low as compared to other alcoholic drinks. Thus, RTD alcoholic drinks are gaining acceptance by a larger millennial consumer base, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth. The young population is shifting their alcohol consumption habits from beer, wine, and spirits to RTD alcoholic beverages. This trend is projected to lead to a fundamental shift in the RTD alcoholic beverage industry since the millennial generation is now the largest and most important demographic for the RTD alcoholic beverage brands.

Major Key Players in the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market:

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Heineken N.V.

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Note: The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2026, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Geographically, the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market is designed for the following Regional Markets: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

