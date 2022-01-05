Excavator Market 2021 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2028 – AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd.

The excavators are heavy machinery used in the excavation of soils in various applications such as trench digging, material handling, forestry work, demolition, and others. The digging machine is driven usually by hydraulic, electric, or hybrid power mounted on crawler tracks. The type of excavators used for a particular job may vary in terms of its bucket size, length of the boom, operation speed, as well as arm length. Moreover, there are various types of excavators differentiated based on weight loading capacity. These are widely used in construction activities for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes.

The excavator market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to drivers such as increasing investments in construction and infrastructure in developing countries. Moreover, high demands from the mining and oil & gas construction sectors are further expected to fuel the growth of the excavator market. However, strict emission norms may restrict the growth of the excavator market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase substantial growth opportunities on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies during the forecast period.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market.

The “Global Excavator Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of excavator market with detailed market segmentation by type, operating mechanism, end-user and geography. The global excavator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading excavator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global excavator market is segmented on the basis of type, operating mechanism, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as compact excavator (<13,227 lbs), medium excavator (13,227 – 22,046 lbs), standard excavator(22,046 – 198,416 lbs), and heavy excavator(>198,416 lbs). On the basis of the operating mechanism, the market is segmented as electric, hydraulic, and hybrid. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as construction, mining, forestry & agriculture, and others.

