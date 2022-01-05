Barcode Software Market: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2028
The barcode software market expected to grow from US$ 649.07 million in 2020 to US$ 1,046.74 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Need of barcode software for supply chain management is attributing to the growth of the market. The barcode technology improves and enhances every aspect of the supply chain management. It makes the entire business integration process effective and smooth. The technology helps in tracking the product shipment status in negligible time, thus reducing errors in the overall process. Further, it is affordable and easy to operate. Owing to these benefits, the popularity of the use of barcode technology is increasing among enterprises, especially for supply chain management. Tracking via barcode software helps save time and money, and ensures the use of accurate data for decision-making. The manual inventory management takes several hours to complete; on the other hand, barcode tagging enables tracking and analysis of shipment in real time, making the overall supply chain operations smooth and fast. Dijon University Hospital implemented GS1 barcodes to ensure greater supply chain security and efficiency. Moreover, these barcodes have helped the hospital to operate more smoothly and efficiently, along with reducing errors completely. Similarly, Zebra Technologies Corporation in one its report cited a case of a baking company that reduced its inventory and distribution costs by USD 3 million in the first year after implementing an inventory tracking system. Monitoring and capturing more information on their products allowed the baking company to gain accurate and timely information of inventory. Thus, the benefits of barcode technology have made it one of the popular ways of saving time and reducing errors, which is escalating their demand among businesses, thus creating opportunities for solution vendors to target supply chain segment for expansion and revenue generation.
Barcode Software Market – Company Profiles
Bluebird Inc
Dynamic System Inc.
CVISION TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Datalogic S.p.A
DENSO ADC
General Data Company, Inc
Honeywell International Inc
NCR Corporation
Zebra Technologies Corporation
ZEBEX INDUSTRIES INC
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Barcode Software Market
The coronavirus outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Since majority of the countries are exercising lockdowns, the demand for barcode software is decreasing at a prominent rate. This is due to the fact that, the key barcode software purchasing countries have been restricting their investment on these components, and are utilizing a fair percentage of their budget to combat COVID-19. The temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities is also showcasing negative trend in the barcode software Market. The continuity of the COVID-19 spread, would be severely dangerous for barcode software Market players.
Players operating in the barcode software market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.
In 2020, General Data announced that it has acquired AmeriGraph Packaging Group (Atlanta, GA). This acquisition expands General Data’s label converting capabilities to include prime labels and shrink sleeve packaging for consumer goods and food products, and also adds a southeast distribution center to better serve existing customers.
In 2020, Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, is pleased to announce the Matrix™320, the most powerful and compact industrial fixed image-based code reader, capable of providing top performance, flexibility, operator safety, and low Total Cost of Ownership.
The barcode software market has been segmented as follows:
Global Barcode Software Market – By Application
Package Tracking
Employee Attendance and Time Tracking
Asset Management
Others
Global Barcode Software Market – By End User
BFSI
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Barcode Software Market – by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Russia
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America (SAM)
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of SAM
