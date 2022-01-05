Packaging Robots Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2028 by Services and Key Players

The packaging robots market is expected to grow from US$ 3,945.43 million in 2021 to US$ 8,448.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% during 2021–2028.

The rising demand for packaging robots and growing demand for reducing the overall operational costs across the packaging sector are expected to be some of the major driving factors aiding the growth for packaging robots market. Growing customer demand for high-quality goods has resulted in advancements in manufacturing technology which is indirectly boosting the packaging robots market growth. The food and beverage, trucking and logistics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses are all focused on getting products to customers in a short amount of time, which has boosted the adoption of technology in robotic packaging market globally. Automated robots do not get sick or slack off, works faster than humans. Additionally, due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, picking and placement is the fastest growing application in the packaging robots market.

Picking & palletizing robots are commonly used in the e-commerce industry for order fulfilment as manually picking of items is associated with lot of time and cost. High growth of e-commerce industry across the globe is another major factor propelling the growth of packaging robots market. E-commerce industry is expected to grow at a robust growth rate at ~20% over next couple of years & hence aiding the growth for packaging robots market in that particular sector. Furthermore, high deployment costs for the deployment of technology is expected to be one of the major challenging factors of the global packaging robots market. Also, increasing demand for high-degree automation is expected to generate huge opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period in the global packaging robots market.

Industry Vertical – Based Market Insights

Based on industry vertical, the packaging robots market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others. In 2020, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the packaging robots market.

The players operating in the packaging robots market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the packaging robots market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In June 2021, FANUC America, a leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINES, expanded its line of high-performance SCARA ROBOTS, giving customers with assembly, packaging, pick-and-place, and inspection processes greater reach and payload options.

In March 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. unveiled the RV-8CRL industrial robot. The robot provides a high-quality solution at a cheaper cost without sacrificing performance. RV-8CRL is particularly versatile in its applications, such as pick and place, inspection, and general assembly, due to its lower base size, enlarged effective working area, and compatibility with safety intelligence components.

The global packaging robots market has been segmented as mentioned below:

By Industry Vertical

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Application

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

