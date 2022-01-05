Australia Telecom Expense Management Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Accenture plc, Avotus Corporation, Calero Software, LLC

The Australia Telecom Expense Management Market is estimated to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 128.52 Mn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Expense management is a system that companies deploy to handle, pay, and audit employee-initiated expenses. These costs include, but are not limited to, costs incurred for travel and entertainment. Expense management includes the policies and procedures that govern such spending, as well as the technologies and services used to process and analyze the data associated with them.

Technology expense management is a service created by the desire of corporate organizations to better process their assets and services. Its purpose is to increase visibility of technology inventory, reduce inefficient areas and reduce costs.

The Australia Telecom Expense Management market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Telecom Expense Management assays in the market.

AUSTRALIA TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solutions

• Financial Management

• Order Management

• Business Intelligence

• Inventory Management

• Contract Management

• Dispute Management

• Others

By Business Model

• Hosted

• Licensed Software

• Managed Services

• Total Outsourcing

By End-user

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Company Profiles

• Accenture plc

• Avotus Corporation

• Calero Software, LLC

• CGI Inc.

• CIMPL Inc.

• Emersion Software Systems Pty Ltd

• Tangoe, Inc.

• Telstra Corporation Limited

• Valicom

• VoicePlus Pty Ltd

