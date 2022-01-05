Tunnel Lighting Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028| Aeon Lighting Technology Inc., Cree Lighting

The tunnel lighting market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 88.73 million in 2021 to US$ 134.53 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The MEA includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and the Rest of MEA. The region is projected to have a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization, which would further drive the growth of diverse industries. The Gulf Countries Council is planning various strategies to encourage collaboration, enhance innovation, streamline transportation, and improve their national economies.

MEA Tunnel Lighting Market –Company Profiles

Aeon Lighting Technology Inc.

Cree Lighting

Signify Holding (Philips)

Siteco GmbH

Thorlux Lighting

Tungsram

MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Design

Standard

Customized

MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Installation

Surface Mounted

Hanging

Recessed/side wall mounted

MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Type

LED lighting

Incandescent lighting

Fluorescent lighting

Others

MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Application

Mining Tunnels

Roadway Tunnels

Railway Tunnels

Others

