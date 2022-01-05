Tunnel Lighting Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028| Aeon Lighting Technology Inc., Cree Lighting
The tunnel lighting market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 88.73 million in 2021 to US$ 134.53 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The MEA includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and the Rest of MEA. The region is projected to have a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization, which would further drive the growth of diverse industries. The Gulf Countries Council is planning various strategies to encourage collaboration, enhance innovation, streamline transportation, and improve their national economies.
MEA Tunnel Lighting Market –Company Profiles
- Aeon Lighting Technology Inc.
- Cree Lighting
- Signify Holding (Philips)
- Siteco GmbH
- Thorlux Lighting
- Tungsram
MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Design
- Standard
- Customized
MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Installation
- Surface Mounted
- Hanging
- Recessed/side wall mounted
MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Type
- LED lighting
- Incandescent lighting
- Fluorescent lighting
- Others
MEA Tunnel Lighting Market -By Application
- Mining Tunnels
- Roadway Tunnels
- Railway Tunnels
- Others
