Impact of COVID-19 on US Electronic Security Systems Market is calculated to reach US$ 20.50 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 – 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Electronic Security Systems Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Electronic Security Systems Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

US electronic security systems market was valued at US$ 10.33 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 20.50 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 – 2027.

The US electronic security systems market is anticipated to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period, mainly due to a large number of vendors coming forward and offering electronic security systems to the federal, state and local government agencies throughout the US. The leading players are involved in designing, developing, installation, and maintenance of technically complex integrated electronic security systems for federal government customers. There are number of agencies and associations in the United States working for the development of security systems, such as, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Human Services, US States Security Licensing Guide, Department of Energy, National Security Agency (NSA), General Services Administration (GSA), and Electronic Security Association (ESA), among others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Electronic Security Systems Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Electronic Security Systems Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

US Electronic security systems Market, by Product Type

Video Surveillance Systems Camera Video Management IP Video Recording

Alarming Systems Monitoring System Intrusion Detection System Perimeter Alarm System

Access Control System Card Reader Biometrics Electronic Systems





US Electronic security systems Market, by Component

Camera

Monitor

Storage Devices

Software

PSIM

Identity Management

Electronic security systems Market – Company Profiles

ADT

BAE Systems

Evergreen Fire and Security

Honeywell International Inc.

Surveillance Secure Inc.

Integrated Security Technologies

Johnson Controls

KBR Inc.

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LVW Electronics

MC Dean Inc.

Mantech International Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orion Security Systems

Parsons Corporation

Securitas Electronic Security, Incorporated.

Science Application International Corporation

Security Hunter

Serco Inc.

Siemens

Split Pine Technologies, Inc.

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions

Xator Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Electronic Security Systems Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Electronic Security Systems Market segments and regions.

The research on the US Electronic Security Systems Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Electronic Security Systems Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Electronic Security Systems Market.

