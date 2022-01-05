United States Desiccants Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand From Food Packaging And Pharmaceutical Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Desiccants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States desiccants market, assessing the market based on its segments like process, type, and applications. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-desiccants-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5 %

The growth of the food packaging industry in the United States, along with the rising investments and innovations by the key players in the desiccants industry, is expected to be the driving factor in the growth of the United States desiccants market. Due to their ability to efficiently absorb moisture from the air, either by physical adsorption or by chemical absorption, desiccants are widely used in the food industry to preserve the freshness of food items and keep impurities away. They are also being increasingly used in the electronics and pharmaceutical industries, which is further anticipated to bolster the demand for desiccants in the forecast period.

Silica gels are the most widely used type of desiccant owing to their excellent absorption properties and low cost, which is further expected to lead to market growth. They find extensive usage across various industries, such as the food and beverage, paints and coatings, pharmaceutical, plastics, and printing industries, due to their properties. Moreover, it is non-toxic, inert, and stable in nature and can also effectively protect drugs from the damaging effects of moisture, further propelling its demand in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Desiccants are hygroscopic materials that can absorb moisture from their surroundings, either by physical adsorption or by chemical reaction. Physical adsorption occurs when desiccants absorb moisture by trapping it within its surface or capillaries without changing the water characteristics. While chemical absorption occurs when desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture. Desiccants help prevent goods from getting damaged by reducing moisture and thus reducing humidity. Desiccants are used in the transportation of food and pharmaceuticals, as well as in air conditioning system drying components and several chemical reactions.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-desiccants-market

Based on the process of absorption, the market can be segmented into:

Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption

On the basis of type, the market can be fragmented as follows:

Silica Gel

Zeolite

Activated Alumina

Activated Charcoal

Calcium Chloride

Clay

Others

Applications of desiccants include the following:

Foods

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Packing

Air and Gas Drying

Others

Market Trends

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for desiccant in food and beverage and pharmaceuticals industries. Due to the exceptional absorbing properties of desiccants, especially silica gel, they find extensive usage in the food packaging and healthcare sectors in the United States. Desiccants are also increasingly being used by the domestic electronic manufacturers to prevent the impact of moisture on devices, which is further expected to contribute significantly to the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers have developed high quality desiccants for pharmaceutical applications to help prolong the shelf-life of various oxygen-sensitive pharmaceutical products and thus remove the need for chemical preservatives and antioxidants in these products. This is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the United States Desiccants market in the forecast period. Moreover, there is also increasing use of desiccants in the chemical industry and also in air conditioning systems to increase their efficiency, which is further expected to boost the demand of desiccants in the region. Desiccants based on the process of chemical absorption are more effective than those based on physical adsorption. However, they are relatively costlier as well. This has led to comparatively higher demand for physical adsorption desiccants in the market, which include silica gel and zeolites.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Clariant Ltd., Drytech Inc, Wisesorbent Technology LLC, Multisorb Filtration Group, W.R. Grace & Co, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Flat Steel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flat-steel-market

Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diisononyl-phthalate-dinp-market

Global 3D Printing Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-printing-materials-market

Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cerium-oxide-nanoparticles-market

Latin America Flavours Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-flavours-market

Global Greenhouse Film Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/greenhouse-film-market

Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/scratch-resistant-glass-market

Global Silane Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silane-market

Global Textile Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/textile-market

Global Microspheres Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microspheres-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.